Maya Rudolph Plays Fallen Billionaire in Apple TV Plus's ‘Loot’ Trailer

Apple TV Plus Friday offered a first look trailer at its new comedy series Loot starring Maya Rudolph and premiering June 24.

The 10-episode series features Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak, who struggles with life after discovering her husband of 20 years is cheating. After hitting rock bottom, she learns that she heads a charity foundation, which ultimately leads her to a journey of self-discovery, according to the streaming service.

Along with Rudolph, the series stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.

Loot is executive produced by Rudolph, Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky. ■