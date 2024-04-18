Season 5 of ‘The Witcher’ Will Be Final One

Netflix has ordered season five of fantasy drama The Witcher, which will be the final season. Production has recently begun on season four, and the two remaining seasons will film back to back.

Seasons four and five will come from the Andrzej Sapkowski books Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

Netflix said of season four, “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

Liam Hemsworth takes over for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and Laurence Fishburne are also in the cast.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created the show, and is showrunner and executive producer.

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” said Schmidt Hissrich. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

The Witcher premiered in late 2019.

Steve Gaub, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko) and Hivemind Content (Jason Brown and Sean Daniel) exec produce alongside Schmidt Hissrich.

Hemsworth portrayed Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games film franchise.