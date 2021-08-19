Netflix Inks ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to Production Deal

Netflix has signed The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to a multi-year production deal to produce scripted content for the streaming service, Netflix said Thursday during its virtual TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.

As part of the deal, Hissrich will continue to serve as executive producer on The Witcher as well as series prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and anime series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. In addition, Hissrich will write and produce scripted series content and other creative projects for the streaming service.

“Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches, said Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria in a statement. “Lauren’s work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

Added Hissrich: “I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership. While my heart belongs to The Witcher Franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”