Netflix Renews ‘Never Have I Ever’ Series
Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher-created series draws third season
Netflix Thursday said it has renewed its original comedy series Never Have I Ever, part of several programming announcements revealed during the streaming service’s virtual TCA Summer Press Tour session.
The Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher-produced series will continue to follow the complicated life of a modern-day, first generation Indian American teenage girl, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Other cast members returning for the third season include Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.
Read Also: The Race to Catch Netflix: A Snapshot of Global DTC Streaming Scale
“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” said Kaling and Fisher in a statement.
In other news, Netflix will launch the third season of its competition series The Circle on Sept. 8. Michelle Buteau will return to host the four-episode, social media competition series, which will debut episodes on a weekly basis, said the service.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.