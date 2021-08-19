Netflix Renews ‘Never Have I Ever’ Series

Netflix Thursday said it has renewed its original comedy series Never Have I Ever, part of several programming announcements revealed during the streaming service’s virtual TCA Summer Press Tour session.

The Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher-produced series will continue to follow the complicated life of a modern-day, first generation Indian American teenage girl, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Other cast members returning for the third season include Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” said Kaling and Fisher in a statement.

In other news, Netflix will launch the third season of its competition series The Circle on Sept. 8. Michelle Buteau will return to host the four-episode, social media competition series, which will debut episodes on a weekly basis, said the service.

