‘Searingly Honest’ Ed Sheeran Docuseries on Disney Plus

Docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres on Disney Plus May 3. There are four episodes.

“For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music,” said Disney Plus. “This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.”

All four episodes are available on premiere day. They have the titles “Love”, “Loss”, “Focus” and “Balance.”

Disney Plus continues, “In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.”

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Ben Winston and Ben Turner are executive producers. David Soutar is director.

After a screening in New York May 2, Gayle King, CBS Mornings anchor, moderated a panel featuring Sheeran and his creative team.

Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will be guest judges on American Idol May 7.