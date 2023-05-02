Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette to Be ‘American Idol’ Judges May 7

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will be guest judges on American Idol Sunday, May 7. They will join Luke Bryan. Regular judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be in the U.K., performing at the coronation of King Charles III. They will check in on Idol live from Windsor Castle.

Besides being guest judge, Morissette will mentor the remaining contestants, who will perform her songs live. The finalists will also be teaming up with each other on duets of Sheeran’s songs. Eight contestants remain.

Morissette and Sheeran will both perform on the show that night.

Morissette’s debut album, “Jagged Little Pill”, came out in 1995. The Jagged Little Pill musical made its Broadway debut in late 2019.

Sheeran broke out in 2011 with his debut album “+” (plus). Albums “x” (multiply) and “÷” (divide) followed.

American Idol is on ABC.