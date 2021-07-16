Alanis Morisette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and Will.i.am are Judges on Fox’s ‘Alter Ego’

Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and will.i.am will be judges on Fox singing show Alter Ego, which will air on Wednesdays in the fall. The show is described by Fox as an avatar singing competition series. Contestants perform not as themselves, but are “given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen,” said Fox, “creating their dream avatar Alter Ego to reinvent themselves.”

Rocsi Diaz will host.

“Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” said Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

Alter Ego will premiere after the season six premiere of The Masked Singer.

Morissette has seven Grammys and is behind the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill.

Grimes, also known as Claire Boucher, is a music video director and singer-songwriter. Lachey was in 98 Degrees and won season five of The Masked Singer. Will.i.am is a founding member of Black Eyed Peas.

Diaz co-hosted 106 & Park and Entertainment Tonight.

Alter Ego is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Matilda Zoltowski is executive producer.