Terrell Owens, Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey Among New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hopefuls

The cast for Dancing With the Stars’ 25th season is a mix of athletes, pop stars and TV personalities.



The new celeb dancers are Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, ‘80s pop star Debbie Gibson, former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, singer/actor Jordan Fisher, violin standout Lindsey Stirling, MTV’s Newlyweds star Nick Lachey, former WWE figure Nikki Bella, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, six-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Owens, TV host Vanessa Lachey and Paralympian Victoria Arlen.



Related: Carlton Cuse Returns to ABC Studios



The season starts on ABC Monday, Sept. 18.



ABC is launching the first-ever Dancing With the Stars Fantasy League on Sept. 6 at abc.com/dfl. The game allows players to predict which couple will win. Players earn points for correct predictions, and each point is an entry into the grand-prize drawing for a chance to win a trip to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii and other prizes.