Carlton Cuse Returns to ABC Studios

Carlton Cuse has re-joined ABC Studios in a multiyear deal. Cuse is returning to ABC where he served as co-showrunner of the network's hit drama series Lost for six years.



Since then, he has had success at some cable networks. He co-created Bates Motel on A&E and served as executive producer and showrunner. He also executive produced The Strain on FX. His current series, Colony, was recently renewed for a third season on USA. He also adapted a new series based on Jack Ryan, which is launching on Amazon next year. Hulu has also ordered his horror-fantasy pilot Locke & Key. Earlier in his career he created and executive produced the CBS hit Nash Bridges and also wrote the screenplay for the feature film San Andreas.



His new company will be called Genre Arts and Cuse will develop projects and collaborate with other writers to bring projects to ABC Studios.



"Forming a partnership with a writer/producer/director as talented and prolific as Carlton Cuse is a major victory for ABC Studios," said Patrick Moran, the studio president.