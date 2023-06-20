Paramount Plus Renews ‘School Spirits’

Paramount Plus has renewed its YA drama School Spirits for season two. The eight-episode season one premiered in March. The series will go into production in 2024.

The show is about Maddie (Peyton List), a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.

“School Spirits has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, engaging characters and the enigmatic world of high school life, and we are thrilled to bring a second season to this loyal fan base across Paramount Plus,” said Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, executive VPs and co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and films. “Maddie's quest to unravel the truth behind her mysterious disappearance has resonated with viewers, and we can't wait to continue this thrilling journey with them.”

The series is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen. The cast includes Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson and Kiara Pichardo.

“School Spirits developed such a passionate and engaged fan base over the course of its first season, marking one of our most popular new young adult series to date,” said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. “The creative minds behind the series — showrunner Oliver Goldstick and creators Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud — and the extremely talented cast brought audiences a fresh take on high school — both in the present and in the afterlife — and we can’t wait to see what happens next at Split River High.”

Oliver Goldstick is showrunner and executive producer. Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud are creators and executive producers. Max Winkler directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Peyton List is a producer.