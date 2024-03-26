Ronna McDaniel’s Fate at NBC News Is Up in the Air

NBC News executives will meet March 26 and decide on the fate of Ronna McDaniel at the network, according to published reports. McDaniel, former Republican National Committee chair, was hired by NBC News March 22, with the news organization aiming to feature voices addressing the issues from both sides of the political spectrum.

NBC News talent has blasted the move on the air. Chuck Todd, former Meet the Press moderator, did so on that program March 24, and Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski opened Morning Joe March 25 on MSNBC with a criticism of McDaniel and her hiring, labeling her an “anti-democracy election denier.”

Nicolle Wallace, host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC, stated on air that election deniers can spread misinformation “as one of us, as badge-carrying employees of NBC News, as paid contributors to our sacred airwaves.”

Rachel Maddow addressed the matter on The Rachel Maddow Show March 25. “I find the decision to put her on the payroll inexplicable and I hope they will reconsider that decision,” she said.

NBC News did not comment, on short notice, at presstime.

McDaniel stepped down as RNC chair March 8, pushed out after Donald Trump expressed his desire for new committee leadership.

Her deal with NBC News is worth around $300,000, according to the NY Times.

McDaniel was on Meet the Press March 24, booked to appear before she was hired at NBC News. Moderator Kristen Welker asked her if President Joe Biden had legitimately won the 2020 election. McDaniel responded, “Fair and square, he won.”

Todd, NBC News chief political analyst, later appeared on a panel on the show, and said NBC News journalists are “uncomfortable” working alongside McDaniel.

A day later, Brzezinski told Morning Joe viewers that McDaniel will not be a guest on the show as long as she’s paid by NBC.