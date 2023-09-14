Kristen Welker To Interview Donald Trump on Her First ‘Meet the Press’ As Moderator

Incoming ‘Meet the Press’ moderator Kristen Welker with outgoing moderator Chuck Todd on Todd’s final episode Sept. 10.

Kristen Welker starts her time on Meet the Press with a bang, as she sits with former president Donald Trump on the program Sunday, September 17. The pre-taped interview takes place in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meet the Press With Kristen Welker begins September 17, with Welker succeeding Chuck Todd as moderator on the program.

Welker joined NBC News in 2010 as a network correspondent based in Burbank, California.

Previously, she worked at WCAU Philadelphia, WLNE Providence and KRCR Redding (CA). She has been NBC News chief White House correspondent and co-anchor of Saturday Today.

Her new interview with Trump will also appear during NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt on September 14 and Today on September 15. It will be on NBCNews.com after Meet the Press is on September 17.

The September 17 Meet the Press will also feature Carol Lee, NBC News managing Washington editor; Laura Jarrett, NBC News senior justice correspondent and Saturday Today co-anchor, and Peter Baker, New York Times chief White House correspondent.

Meet the Press airs Sunday mornings. NBC News said every president has appeared on the program since John F. Kennedy.

Trump was last on Meet the Press in June 2019. Welker moderated the second presidential debate between Joe Biden and Trump in October 2020.

Todd announced he was stepping down from Meet the Press in June.