Final Trump-Biden Debate On For Oct. 22 in Nashville

President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden will square off for their final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22. The 90-minute interchange starts at 9 p.m. ET at Belmont University in Nashville. Kristen Welker, NBC News’ White House correspondent, moderates.

The candidates will discuss COVID, race, climate change, national security and other issues.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Trump and Biden will have two minutes of uninterrupted time at the beginning of each 15-minute segment. The candidate who is not speaking will have his microphone muted. After the two minutes of uninterrupted time, the mics will be on for open discussion

Chris Wallace of Fox News moderated the first presidential debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland.