Prime Video Will Adapt Hit Graphic Novel to Series

Prime Video has ordered Criminal, based on a graphic novel from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, to series. Brubaker and Phillips will executive produce. Brubaker will be showrunner with author and executive producer Jordan Harper.

“Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. “I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan and the team to bring it to the screen.”

Besides Criminal, Brubaker and Phillips are behind the crime comics The Fade Out, Kill or be Killed, Reckless, Pulp and others.

"Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan's vision for the show is even more incredible,” said Brubaker.

Amazon's description of Criminal says it features books 1, 2 and 3, Coward, Lawless and The Dead and the Dying, along with a five-page "movie trailer in comics form."

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Also executive producing Criminal are Sarah Carbiener and Phillip Barnett. Legendary Television is an executive producer.