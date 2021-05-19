Adult Swim Spins Off Shorts From 'Rick and Morty', Three Other Series

Adult Swim said it is producing four new digital short series based on existing series Rick and Morty, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Each mini spin-off series will have 8 to 10 episodes and will be available globally across digital platforms, the network said during the WarnerMedia upfront Wednesday.

“We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around.”

The series are:

The Vindicators, starring Rick and Morty characters Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob, who fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up. The Vindicators is executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

Alabama Jackson is based on a character invented at a Robot Chicken San Diego Comic Con panel by actor Donald Faison. Faison plays the smooth talking time traveller, who lands in the wrong place at the wrong time every time. The series is created by Donald Faison and Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Fans will learn what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Aquadonk Side Pieces was created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis. The new series will premiere later this year.

Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell will return for a fifth season as the digital short Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell: The Animated Series. The cast returns for the workplace comedy set in Hades with Satan as the boss. A Williams Street production, the show is created by Casper Kelly and Dave Willis.