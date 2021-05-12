'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Leads Movies Coming From Adult Swim

AT&T’s Adult Swim is in the movie business, giving a green light to original films based on three of its iconic titles: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros.

The films will be released globally exclusively for 90 days on Blu-ray/DVD and sold via digital transactional video on demand and electronic sell-through, AT&T’s Warner Bros. unit said. After that, they will premiere on Warner Bros. streaming service HBO Max and cable network Adult Swim.

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

The three titles were some of the first original productions to appear on Adult Swim. Aqua Teen Hunger Force had its debut in Sept. 2001, when Adult Swim launched. It aired for 11 seasons. Metalocalypse first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran four seasons. The show’s fictional band Dethlok had an album on the Billboard chart in 2007. The Venture Bros. pilot appeared in 2003, followed by season one in 2004. Over 15 years it aired seven seasons and four specials, making it one of the channel’s longest-running series.

A 'Venture Bros.' movie is eventually coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max (Image credit: Adult Swim)

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey.

The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.

The new Metalocalypse movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.