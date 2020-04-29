Cartoon Veteran Ouweleen Named Adult Swim President

Cartoon Network veteran Michael Ouweleen has been named president of Adult Swim, a network he helped launch.

With AT&T’s kids business in management flux, Ouweleen is also serving as head of the Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics Division until Tom Ascheim arrives from Disney’s Freeform to take over those responsibilities this summer.

Ouweleen took on added responsibilities after Christina Miller left in November. He will report to Ascheim.

At Adult Swim, Ouweleen will be responsible for content planning, development, windowing, marketing and creative. He’ll also oversee linear programming, streaming, digital products, live events and mobile games related to Adult Swim shows, characters and other IP.

“It’s fitting that Michael has been named head of Adult Swim as he was one of the platform’s founders,” said Anne Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros. “He’s got animated blood running through his veins, and his humor and comedic sensibilities are a big part of Adult Swim’s success. This promotion is most deserved and will help us strategically grow this crucial part of our young adult business.”

Ouweleen has been with Cartoon Network for more than 20 years, holding senior content and brand positions and helping to launch Adult Swim and Boomerang.

He co-created one of Adult Swim’s first shows, Harvey Birdman, Attorney-at-Law and will continue as executive producer of its follow-up series Birdgirl.

Before joining Cartoon Network, Ouweleen worked in advertising, getting his first job by winning a writing contest at J. Walter Thompson.