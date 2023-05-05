President Biden Sits With Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC

Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC host and NBC News senior business analyst, sits with President Biden on The 11th Hour May 5 at 10 p.m. ET. It is a two-hour edition of The 11th Hour, which typically runs for an hour, as the title suggests.

MSNBC calls their chat “a wide-ranging interview” that touches on the administration’s infrastructure agenda, the 2024 presidential campaign and the president announcing his reelection bid, the GOP field taking shape, the looming debt ceiling crisis, and other topics.

Before coming to NBC News and MSNBC, Ruhle was an anchor and managing editor at Bloomberg Television and editor-at-large at Bloomberg News.

She succeeded Brian Williams as host of The 11th Hour in January 2022, shifting from the 9 a.m. slot.