Former President Trump Lined Up For CNN Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump will appear on CNN in a town hall event in New Hampshire May 10. Kaitlan Collins, a co-host on CNN This Morning, will moderate from St. Anselm College.

Trump has not been on CNN since his 2016 presidential campaign, repeatedly deriding the “fake news” he said the network produces.

The town hall happens at 8 p.m. ET. Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters.

An early front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump is facing a host of legal matters. He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in New York. He’s being sued by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Special counsel Jack Smith is leading a pair of investigations, one related to the 2021 attack on the Capitol, and one on the handling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump may also face charges in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.