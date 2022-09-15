CNN Sets New Morning Show With Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins

New CNN chairman Chris Licht continued his shake-up of the news network by announcing a new morning show.

Don Lemon will be moving from primetime to anchor the show, along with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

The new morning program will have a new name, format and set, CNN said.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

Moving Lemon from his hour-long primetime slot also continues a trend of eliminating commentary that was critical of Donald Trump, making the network more centrist or conservative.

“The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me,” Lemon said. “I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I’ll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Harlow is currently an anchor of CNN Newsroom from 9-11 a.m. ET and host of the CNN podcast Boss Files. She joined the network in 2008.

Collins joined CNN in 2017 and became the network’s youngest-ever chief White House correspondent at age 29. She will serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent for the show.

John Berman and Brianna Keilar will continue to anchor New Day, CNN’s current morning show, until the new program premieres. Both will assume new roles at the network later this year, CNN said. ■