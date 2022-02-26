CNN Taps 'Colbert' Producer Chris Licht to Replace Jeff Zucker

Veteran producer Chris Licht will replace Jeff Zucker as CNN's top executive once parent company WarnerMedia completes its $43 billion spinoff from AT&T and merger with Discovery in April.

CNN hasn't made an official announcement. But the news is originating from myriad company sources. And CNN's own news operation, citing three separate sources, has also chimed in.

Licht, 50, currently serves as executive producer of CBS' The Late Show with Steven Colbert, as well as VP of special programming for the erstwhile ViacomCBS. He's also credited with creating MSNBC's Morning Joe and overseeing the revamp of CBS This Morning.

Licht joins CNN as it tries to regain linear ratings traction that slipped dramatically following Donald Trump's exit from the White House. CNN is also set to launch a $4.99 over-the-top service in the next few weeks. There's the merger. Oh, and Zucker, who abruptly departed in January amid "revelations" of his longtime relationship with an underling, former CMO Allison Gollust, enjoyed robust popularity and loyalty among current CNN staff.

Licht will also oversee CNN at a key point during which its tone will be tightly scrutinized -- for example, media baron John Malone, who sits on the Discovery board, has publicly stated a desire for the news channel to adopt a more neutral, centrist public image.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the combined Warner Discovery.

Licht's TV journalism pedigree dates back to powerful NBC O&O KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, where he worked during the all-encompassing murder trial of O.J. Simpson in the mid-1990s.