CNN Plus Taps Poppy Harlow to Host Biz Interview Show 'Boss Files'

CNN Plus continues to flesh out its original programming slate ahead of its launch this coming spring.

The latest addition is Boss Files, an adaptation of Poppy Harlow's popular eponymously titled podcast, which has in the past featured the CNN anchor interviewing powerful capitalists including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates,Mark Zuckerberg and other well-knowns.

CNN Plus has committed to eight episodes. Harlow, who stepped down from her weekday anchoring duties on the flagship CNN linear channel last summer to pursue a master's degree, will apparently find ways to fit the interview show into her studies.

Earlier this week, CNN Plus announced three other new shows:

> 5 Things, CNN’s most successful newsletter and podcast, will expand to a daily morning show on CNN Plus. Each morning, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan will count down the five stories deemed most relevant by the cable news giant.

> The Big Picture will offer subscribers an in-depth look at the most important and interesting story of the day. Hosted by CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner, the program will zoom out and focus on the broader scope of today’s top news story and "how various pieces of the puzzle connect." This weekday live show will feature deep-dive conversations and reporting from CNN’s reporters, correspondents, anchors and expert guests around a single topic.

> Go There, currently exclusive to CNN Digital platforms, will move over to the news streaming service. The series feature various CNN personalities introducing viewers to far flung regions of the globe.