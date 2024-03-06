Philo Makes Its Addressable-Ad Supply Available Exclusively Through Dish Media

Dish Media said it made an exclusive agreement to sell addressable advertising inventory on streaming service Philo.

The deal adds 1 million households to Dish Media’s addressable footprint beyond satellite provider Dish Network and virtual multichannel programming distributor (vMVPD) Sling TV, offering advertisers greater target market reach.

“We realize advertisers understand the value of addressable advertising and want to simplify their experience in reaching our audience,” Reed Barker, head of advertising at Philo, said. “Partnering with Dish Media,allows us to connect with advertisers through channels they value and are already investing in.”

Dish Media was an early mover in addressable advertising. With addressable campaigns, advertisers look to reach as much of their target audience without having to make deals with multiple media vendors.

Dish said there is only a 3% overlap between the audiences it already reaches and Philo’s viewership.

“We are particularly proud to be the partner of choice for Philo,” said David Antonelli, VP, media sales at Dish Media. “It serves as a testament to the strength of our relationships, our leadership in innovation and the power of our monetization engine. Our willingness to drive mutually beneficial partnerships in an increasingly fragmented landscape has allowed us to now scale our addressable footprint by more than 1 million households, offering advertisers the opportunity to connect with Philo’s diverse and engaged audience.”