Philo Launching Campaign Focusing On Holiday, True-Crime Programming

Philo is launching an advertising campaign on Friday highlighting the streaming services wide array of programming in popular genres such as holiday films and true crime.

In one spot, a man who could be the star of a Hallmark movie, says “when I’m not playing a single father with a Christmas tree farm or a candlemaker who hand-carves sleds for orphans, I’m watching Philo.”

He adds that “a streaming service this good could melt the icy heart of any big-city girl looking for the holiday spirit, or maybe a little love. “

The spot’s tagline is “Philo. Your home for the holiday.”

Another spot features a security guard talking to viewers who have “a love of true crime pulsing through your veins” that “for all you armchair detectives, there’ Philo.”

That spot signs off calling Philo “a criminally good deal.”

The campaign is slated to run through the first quarter of 2024.

Future ads will feature classic comedy, home renovation and drama programming.

Philo says the commercial will run on linear TV, on connected TV, social channels and in Philo’s own ad inventory.

The spots were conceived, developed and written by Philo’s in-house creative team, and produced/directed by Ira Rosenzweig and the team at Wavemaker Creative.