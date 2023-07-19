Philo Adds FAST Channels To Programming Lineup
New offerings including InFast, InTrouble, InWonder, Vevo 80s, Vevo ’90s, Vego Country, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Pop and Chicken Soup for the Soul
Philo said it is adding a group of free ad-supported streaming TV channels to its programming lineup, effective Wednesday.
The channels include InFast, InTrouble and InWonder from Insight TV, Chicken Soup for the Soul from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and music video channels from Vevo including Vevo ’80s, Vevo ’90s, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop and Vevo Pop.
“Philo offers a great mix of premium and free live-streaming television channels which we’re pleased to have Chicken Soup for the Soul become part of,” Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said. “Our channel has so much great content that will entertain viewers for hours, including our branded content series like At Home With Genevieve and Wedding Talk. In addition, now through the end of the year, we’re streaming romantic holiday movies — all for free.”
The Chicken Soup for the Soul FAST channel is a lifestyle destination for women featuring inspiring content, hit movies, TV series, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's original programming. Viewers will find stories that inspire, entertain and change the world, one story at a time. Currently streaming on the channel are holiday movies that include Meeting Mr. Christmas, A Great North Christmas, 2nd Chance for Christmas, and An Evergreen Christmas.
InFast is a lifestyle channel, InTrouble features action and sports and InWonder focuses on science and technology.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.