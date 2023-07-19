Philo Adds FAST Channels To Programming Lineup

Philo said it is adding a group of free ad-supported streaming TV channels to its programming lineup, effective Wednesday.

The channels include InFast, InTrouble and InWonder from Insight TV, Chicken Soup for the Soul from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and music video channels from Vevo including Vevo ’80s, Vevo ’90s, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop and Vevo Pop.

“Philo offers a great mix of premium and free live-streaming television channels which we’re pleased to have Chicken Soup for the Soul become part of,” Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said. “Our channel has so much great content that will entertain viewers for hours, including our branded content series like At Home With Genevieve and Wedding Talk. In addition, now through the end of the year, we’re streaming romantic holiday movies — all for free.”

The Chicken Soup for the Soul FAST channel is a lifestyle destination for women featuring inspiring content, hit movies, TV series, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's original programming. Viewers will find stories that inspire, entertain and change the world, one story at a time. Currently streaming on the channel are holiday movies that include Meeting Mr. Christmas, A Great North Christmas, 2nd Chance for Christmas, and An Evergreen Christmas.

InFast is a lifestyle channel, InTrouble features action and sports and InWonder focuses on science and technology.