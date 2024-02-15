Dish Media Works With PubMatic To Boost Programmatic Demand

Ad tech company PubMatic said it made a deal with Dish Media that lets Sling TV tap into Pubmatic’s programmatic demand via private marketplace deals.

Dish will provide PubMatic’s supply path optimization clients, who make up over 45% of the activity on PubMatic’s platform, with content signals in the programmatic bid steam, including genre and network, enabling advertisers to improve targeting and return on investment.

"We are strategically expanding our partnerships with SSPs to amplify scale and flexibility for our buyers,” said Andrew Tint, head of programmatic partnerships, Dish Media. “Transparency remains a core focus, and in this pursuit, we are excited to announce PubMatic as our newest partner. With an extended SSP footprint, we are providing buyers with unparalleled flexibility, empowering them to make purchasing decisions that align seamlessly with their strategic goals.”

Dish said PubMatic’s buyers will now have access to premium programming on Sling, including a range of live sports content on channels including ESPN, NFL Network, FS1, TBS and TNT.

“Dish Media and PubMatic’s partnership will create more opportunities for advertisers to be in front of the right audiences during major seasonal advertising periods while accessing valuable targeting signals to improve ROI,” said Brad Stockton, senior VP of video innovation at media agency dentsu. “We are excited to be partnering with them to bring more innovative solutions to clients and build on our advertising supply chain.”

With more advertisers cutting the cord, advertisers are expected to increase spending on programmatic CTV, which combines the precision targeting of digital with the user engagement of traditional TV.

“This year is shaping up to be a monumental year for CTV advertising as targeting signals disappear from other digital channels and the political season drives increased live TV viewership,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP, CTV/OTT and Online Video at PubMatic. “We are excited to partner with Dish Media to offer our advertisers access to the valuable inventory on Sling and enable them to tap into rich targeting signals to drive their campaign objectives.”