PubMatic Adds Features To Connected TV Platform

PubMatic, an ad-tech company that processes over 1 trillion CTV impressions per month, said it has added new features and capabilities to its connected TV platform that will increase the performance of streaming advertising campaigns.

The company also said it has new and expanded relationship with streaming content providers including AMC Networks, Fox, iQIYI and TiVo. PubMatic says it now works with six of the top seven global smart TV providers that have ad-supported streaming services and four of the top eight major addressable broadcast video-on-demand streaming platforms in the U.S.

“Our relentless innovation and exclusive demand partnerships make PubMatic the preferred monetization partner for premium CTV publishers,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV and OTT at PubMatic. “We have had tremendous interest in our publisher and advertiser solutions and new products like our recently launched SPO product Activate. Our customers are key stakeholders in our innovation roadmap and this has put us in prime position to win the programmatic future together.”

Among the additional capabilities added by PubMatic are viewer experience tools that create competitive separation within ad pods, control frequency and reduce ad duplication.

Publishers can pre-approve creative prior to programmatic auctions.

There are real time buying content signal designed to bring CTV sales more in line with linear TV and audience addressability based on PubMatics integration with LiveRamp’s RampID, maximizing audience reach.

PubMatic customers can also use Comscore Campaign Ratings to evaluate the efficacy of media investments,

The enhancements to PubMatic’s CTV platform for publishers come on the heels of the company’s r ecent launch of Activate , which enables direct-bought deals on the company’s programmatic platform.

“We have seen great momentum for our CTV/streaming inventory, as well as the continued growth of Fox Digital. As we continue to simplify the approach to working with Fox’s CTV inventory, our partnership with PubMatic and their SPO product shows our continued commitment to make buying CTV less frictionless and more automated for our clients,” said Abbie Reichner, VP, Programmatic Strategy & Operations at Fox.. “Our demand partnerships are helping us provide unification and scale across the Fox Portfolio to help buyers enhance our engagement and experiences that respect viewer privacy.”

“These enhancements to the PubMatic platform will bring real benefits to advertising clients who want to leverage the strong viewer interest and engagement with our content programmatically, which is our preferred method of unlocking the value of this coveted inventory.” added Evan Adlman, executive VP of Commercial Sales and Revenue Operations for AMC Networks.