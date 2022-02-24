GroupM Launches Programmatic Marketplace with Magnite, PubMatic

Giant media agency GroupM, supported by Magnite and PubMatic, introduced the GroupM Premium Marketplace, which aims to make programming buying of connected TV, digital video and display ad inventory safer, more transparent and more efficient.

(Image credit: GroupM)

The marketplace will give GroupM clients direct and advantaged access to quality ad inventory and reduce the opportunity for fraud.

Also: Magnite Accelerates Programmatic Sales of Live Streaming Inventory

“Today’s programmatic ecosystem has become incredibly complex and inefficient, and clients are rightly concerned about transparency and accountability across the digital and programmatic supply chain,” said Andrew Meaden, GroupM’s global head of investment. “GroupM Premium Marketplace solves these problems for our clients by making the media buying process simpler and more transparent and by using technology to ensure our clients always receive the maximum benefit of GroupM’s unique size and scale.”

Through this marketplace, GroupM will be able to take a unified approach to buying connected TV, creating competitive bidding advantages, reducing technology costs and have supply chain transparency.

“GroupM clients will have the ability to select all inclusive, commission-based or SaaS-based payment options depending on the needs of their business,” said Axel Jonuschies, GroupM’s managing partner for global programmatic investment. “Flexibility and affordability when operating large budgets helps our clients be successful, especially with the ongoing transition from traditional TV to programmatic CTV experiences where we can combine the best from both worlds.”

PubMatic said that publishers and media companies will also benefit from the GroupM Marketplace.

“This partnership helps advertisers and publishers build a comprehensive media strategy for the safe, data-driven advertising of the future,” said Emma Newman, chief revenue officer, EMEA, at Pubmatic.

“While buyers benefit from one centralized, easily accessible interface for high-quality supply that would provide a diverse inventory landscape for GroupM clients, publishers gain better inventory monetization from exposure to new clients within the GroupM portfolio,” Newman said. “Both buyers and publishers get a simplified and more direct path to working together, which will allow for more joint innovation and improved transparency.”

“This partnership is indicative of how modern agencies are transforming media planning and execution, with GroupM leading the way on innovation,” added Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer, CTV at Magnite. “We are excited to roll up our sleeves and collaborate with the GroupM team to make advertising more efficient and effective. This is another major milestone in streamlining the workflow between the buy and sell side, while continuing to scale digital media investment for the independent internet.”

GroupM Premium Marketplace is currently available in EMEA and North America and will launch in additional markets starting later this year. ■