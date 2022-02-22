Magnite Accelerates Programmatic Sales of Live Streaming Inventory

Magnite, the sell-side ad platform, said it launched a new technology designed to optimize the programmatic sale of live streaming video advertising inventory.

The Live Stream Accelerator was used by Sling TV for its live sports inventory. While using LSA, Sling saw a 47% lift in ad conversions compared to the previous five weeks.

By operating more efficiently, LSA lets publishers deliver ads to opportunities that otherwise would have been timed out. Magnite said in one-hour live events, publishers often lose 51 seconds of advertising revenue because of inventory time outs.

Live programming is becoming an increasingly important part of streaming, attracting both viewers and advertisers, making monetizing live events a growing priority.

“Live CTV is a key differentiator for Sling, there is no better or more valuable medium for advertisers to reach highly engaged viewers, in real time, with personalized, relevant messaging,” said Jessica DuFresne, head of ad ops and digital ad tech, Dish Media. “Utilizing LSA allowed us even greater, more efficient, deliveries of live-viewing audiences to our advertisers, while simultaneously delivering an enhanced experience for our customers, all while maintaining the highest privacy standards.“

Magnite said its LSA also helps regulate queries per second from elevated audience spikes, resulting in less throttling and more filled ad slots. It also addresses more actionable supply making it easier for advertisers to access premium and scalable inventory, to reach the audiences they want, without technical limitations.

“Live CTV offers a can’t-miss opportunity to engage with a highly receptive audience, but has historically been harder for advertisers to activate against due to its unpredictable nature and limited available inventory,” said Paige Bilins, senior VP of product management at Magnite. “LSA is built to handle the complexities of live CTV, creating efficiencies that benefit publishers, advertisers and viewers alike.” ■