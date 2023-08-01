73% of Marketers Say They Use Addressable Advertising: Survey

More marketers are using addressable advertising, according to a new survey for the Go Addressable industry initiative conducted by Advertiser Perceptions.

The survey found that 73% of markets are using addressable advertising, up 16% from a similar survey conducted years ago that found 63% using addressable advertising.

“The big story behind these findings is growth,” DirecTV Advertising senior VP, data analytics & insights Dan Rosenfeld said. “Two years into Go Addressable’s launch, we are excited to see that the needle behind adoption, usage and awareness of this medium has continued to move consistently. We take these findings to heart and remain committed to finding ways to further enhance, innovate and pioneer addressable advertising’s future.”

At this point, addressable advertising includes both targeted ads inserted into breaks by pay TV distributors as well as targeted ads in connected TV programming.

“Over the past year, in order to fund their investments in addressable, advertisers were nearly just as likely to tap into CTV budgets as they were to tap into linear budgets,” the study found.

Many advertisers have been looking for better measurement of addressable viewership and effectiveness, but those objections appear to be lessening.

In the new survey, 43% said they wanted better measurement and proof of return on investment, down from 50% in the 2002 survey. Only 41% called attribution inadequate.

Advertisers said they would spend more on addressable advertising if it were more cost-efficient and had better scale.

“Addressable advertising has evolved tremendously in recent years, and clients find that using this method adds immediate value to their media plans,” said Jen Soch, executive director, channel solutions, GroupM. “Our clients need to know they can reach and engage with consumers in a targeted and personalized way while in a premium advertising environment, and addressable advertising delivers in a way that not only reaches audiences, but resonates with them.”

Go Addressable members include Altice, Comcast Advertising Cox Media, Dish Media, DirecTV Advertising, Spectrum Reach and Verizon.

The advertiser responses came from Advertiser Perceptions’ Monthly Omnibus surveys, conducted in April of 2022 and April 2023.

The 2023 survey was based on 302 interviews of agency and marketer executives conducted between April 6 and April 13. The 2022 survey was based on interviews of 300 agency and marketing execs conducted from April 4-13, 2022.