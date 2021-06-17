Cable Giants Enlist Satellite Companies, Vizio To Fix Addressable Logjam

Top cable operators Comcast and Charter Communications, unable by themselves to make addressable advertising easy for marketers, have enlisted Dish Network and Vizio to try to solve their problem.

The new initiative is called Go Addressable.

Satellite companies like Dish have a national footprint, and have been able to mount addressable ad campaigns for big marketer. They also provide addressable advertising for political campaigns.

Similarly, Vizio is able to insert targeted commercials into its sets all over the country and formed Project OAR, which aims to set standards for addressable advertising.

And one reason advertisers have been rushing into the over-the-top and connected TV market is that those commercials can be targeted and addressable like other digitally delivered advertising.

But cable companies each cover a specific part of the country and working together has been difficult for technological and business reasons.

In March, a study conducted by Forrester Consulting for companies including Dish Media, Canoe, Cadent, Comscore, Verizon Media, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia found that addressable TV is a priority for brands, but that it is being held back by operational complexity and a lack of education.

Two years ago, Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications formed On Addressability , an industry initiative aimed at helping the cable industry deliver addressable advertising at a time when marketers were looking to use data to better target their commercials to viewers likely to be interested in their products.

Last year, On Addressability issued a playbook designed to help distributors, programmers, ad buyers and advertisers take advantage of cable’s addressable advertising capabilities.

But being able to mount an addressable ad campaign over cable still seems to be a remarkable achievement.