Canoe, AMC Go Addressable Across Comcast, Charter Homes

Canoe Ventures said that it launched the first linear addressable ad campaign across multiple distributors, working with AMC Networks, Comcast and Charter.

The campaign was run as part of cable’s On Addressability initiative launched by Canoe’s owners--Comcast, Charter and Cox Media--to make addressable advertising grow with standards and scale, both in linear and on-demand programming.

Related: Top Cable Operators Issue Playbook for Addressable Ads

“AMC is the first national cable network to run multiple ads in a single avail across multiple distributors, using aggregated and de-identified data,“ said David Kline, executive VP at Charter Communications, and president of Spectrum Reach. “We are excited to help make our network partners’ avails more valuable through On Addressability by allowing them to send more relevant creative, at scale, to households that are most likely to act on it, and therefore make TV more competitive with digital alternatives.”

In an addressable ad campaign, viewers being targeted by a marketer are served a specific commercial, while the other viewers see a different ad at the same time in the same show.

“We are so pleased to have reached this milestone moment in addressable TV’s evolution to become a scalable—easy to execute—solution for advertisers,” added Marcien Jenckes, president, Comcast Advertising.

Addressable campaigns have been difficult to run nationwide on cable because multiple distributors needed to be engaged and they often had different technical standards, buying procedures and measurement regimens. Getting the industry on the same page as demand for data-based target advertising grew is a priority being tacked by On Addressability.

Related: AMC Networks Signs Up With Addressable Ad Group

“We are thrilled to make AMC the first cable network to offer a first ever addressable, performance-based solution across a national footprint,” said Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships, AMC Networks. “On Addressability is an important step toward realizing the future of addressable television advertising. There is so much potential to bring an audience-first product to our advertising partners that reaches desired viewers and allows the delivery of relevant messages to the household level. We are proud to be on the forefront of this meaningful technological advancement.”

Canoe, the cable industry’s ad tech provider, handles delivery, service management and reporting of addressable campaigns on behalf of its owners.

Related: Nielsen Readies Big Data Metrics for TV Advertising

“At Canoe, we like to think of ourselves as the ‘simplification layer’ between our programmer customers and our distribution partners,” said Joel Hassell, Canoe’s CEO. “By enabling and managing addressable campaigns for major TV distributors, we offer a one stop shop for programmers who only need to interact with one entity to reach a large, unified footprint of addressable households.”