PBS Orders Third Season of ‘The Great American Recipe’

The Great American Recipe will get a third season on PBS. Production is set to begin on the competition series in the fall and the show is scheduled to premiere next summer.

Brad Mahlof, a home cook from New York, won season two, which concluded August 7.

“Last year audiences fell in love with this friendly competition series that celebrated diversity through the lens of food and story, and this year they came back for seconds, in increasing numbers,” said Zara Frankel, senior director of programming and development, general audience programming, PBS. “A big congratulations to Brad Mahlof for winning the second season of the series. We are thrilled that this show has resonated with so many and can’t wait for season three!”

Season two is streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

The Great American Recipe is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America.

The show highlights the variety of tastes and traditions from across the U.S. while touching on the roots of America’s diverse cuisine.

“What makes this series special is the way it lifts up and embraces America’s wonderful melting pot of cuisine,” VPM chief content officer Steve Humble said. “We are thrilled that PBS is bringingThe Great American Recipe back for a third season and can't wait to share more heartfelt family stories that connect us through cooking.”

Humble is the executive in charge for VPM. Frankel is the executive in charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, Alyssa Hastrich is showrunner and Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are executive producers.