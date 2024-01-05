Paul Ryan Named Executive Producer on ‘Dateline’

Paul Ryan has been named the executive producer of NBC newsmagazine Dateline. He had been senior producer and creative director of Dateline. The show, in season 32, is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history.

Ryan joined NBC News in 2011. He is also the executive producer for NBCUniversal News Group’s annual Inspiring America special. Previously, he was the co-executive producer for the NBC series The Widower and Escape, and the senior producer for Dateline’s first original show for Peacock, The Last Day.

Ryan began his television career in 1994 at Sports Illustrated Television, then moved to CBS News. He was senior broadcast producer at 48 Hours.

Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Elizabeth Cole was named senior executive producer at Dateline late last year.