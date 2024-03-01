Paramount Names Lee Sears President of International Ad Sales

Paramount said it named Lee Sears president of international market advertising sales, a new post at the company.

Sears had been executive VP and head of international ad sales and integrated marketing at Paramount.

The new position unifies the companies streaming and pay TV ad sales teams with the teams selling ads for its over-the-air broadcasters.

Sears will report to Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products & experiences, and John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising.

Rod Prosser, chief ad sales officer in Australia, and Eduardo Lebrija, regional leader and chief commercial officer in Latin America, will report to Sears. Searwill will also oversee Paramount’s advertising relationship with Sky Media in the U.K.

“Lee is a well-respected leader, with deep industry relationships with some of the top CMOs and Paramount’s key clients,” Kaufman said in an internal memo obtained by Broadcasting+Cable.

“His knowledge and expertise continue to drive growth for our advanced advertising capabilities, audience insights, creative marketing and scale across all platforms,” she said. “Lee’s focus and commitment to our business has already had a powerful impact on our globally aligned sales division, with the recent global roll-out of EyeQ, bringing one of the biggest premium video advertising platforms in digital media to regional and multinational marketers worldwide.”