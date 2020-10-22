Sears Named GM, Digital, Ad Sales at ViacomCBS Int’l Nets

ViacomCBS Networks International promoted Lee Sears to executive VP and general manager, digital and sales.

Sears, who had been senior VP of Velocity International, the company’s in-house branded content and events agency, will be responsible for strategy and monetization of digital and social content, leveraging the company’s social reach and supporting streaming and consumer product growth.

Oversight of ViacomCBS Digital Studios International has been added to Sears’ portfolio. Brendan Yam, senior VP and GM for ViacomCBS Digital Studios International, will report to Sears.

Sears will report to Kelly Day, president, streaming and COO for VCNI.

"Lee’s proven business acumen, deep partner relationships and commercial expertise will bring tremendous added value to the already successful VDSI brand,” said Day. “I’m thrilled Lee has agreed to serve as leader for business and commercial strategy across linear, digital, social and events.”

Sears led the negotiations between Channel 5 and the NFL to bring Monday NIght Football back to free over-the-air television in the U.S. and secured multiple host city partnerships for MTV EMA during a challenging year.

“The growth of [ViacomCBS Digital Studios International] over the last two years mirrors the exponential consumer appetite for social and digital connections,” Sears said. “By fusing content and digital with the advertising, brand solutions and events business I already oversee, ViacomCBS is better positioned than ever to optimize its incredible portfolio of brands and deliver significant commercial impact at scale for our international clients.”