Paramount Names Pam Kaufman CEO of Global Consumer Products Business
Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of Paramount International Networks, to leave company
Paramount Global said that Pamela Kaufman has been named president and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, a new position, effective immediately.
Kaufman had been president of global consumer products and experiences for Paramount. The new position reflects Paramount’s strategy of globalizing its operations and reports to CEO Bob Bakish.
The company also said that Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of Paramount International Networks, Studios and Streaming, has decided to leave the company.
"Pam has been the strategic force behind growing and expanding some of the most iconic global franchises and properties in entertainment," said Bakish. "She is a proven and trusted, visionary leader who has transformed our consumer products organization by driving innovation and operating as a global business. Pam is uniquely qualified to lead our international business as we expand and diversify our worldwide footprint and accelerate Paramount's transformation to operating with a truly global approach."
Kaufman assumed her previous post in 2021. She joined the company with Nickelodeon in 1997. As president of consumer products and CMO of Nickelodeon, she helped build the PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants franchises.
"I want to extend my thanks to Raffaele Annecchino for the critical role he has played in building Paramount's international business and expanding our global footprint,” Bakish said. “I am grateful for the dedication he has shown throughout his 25 years at Paramount and wish him well in the future." ■
