Paramount CEO Bob Bakish’s 2021 Pay Dropped 49% to $20M Million

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish’s total compensation dropped 49% to $20 million in 2021.

The big change in Bakish’s pay was in stock awards. In 2020, when the company was called ViacomCBS, Bakish received $16 million in stock awards.

No equity-based awards were granted to any of Paramount's top execs in fiscal year 2021.

Top executives also did not receive bonuses for 2021. ■