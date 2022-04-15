Paramount CEO Bob Bakish’s 2021 Pay Dropped 49% to $20M Million
Top company execs did not get stock awards or bonuses
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish’s total compensation dropped 49% to $20 million in 2021.
The big change in Bakish’s pay was in stock awards. In 2020, when the company was called ViacomCBS, Bakish received $16 million in stock awards.
No equity-based awards were granted to any of Paramount's top execs in fiscal year 2021.
Top executives also did not receive bonuses for 2021. ■
