Paramount Takes EyeQ Digital Ad Platform Global

Paramount Global said it was taking EyeQ, its digital video advertising platform, global.

The move will make it easier for multinational marketers to run campaigns across the company’s footprint, which has been boosted by the international expansion of Pluto TV and the launch of the ad-supported version of Paramount Plus in Australia, Canada and other markets in 2024.

(Image credit: Paramount)

“The launch of EyeQ was a game-changer, bringing unprecedented simplicity, efficiency and scale to the premium, ad-supported video marketplace,” John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising, said. “We’re excited to deliver this proven formula to partners around the world under a global streaming advertising strategy that will play in more markets than ever before and serve as a catalyst for Paramount’s next stage of growth.”

The international launch will begin as a beta program and roll out to all advertising and agency clients in early 2024.

Built on top of FreeWheel, EyeQ also features Paramount’s internal identity management service and the new programmatic platform Conduit.

EyeQ enables advertisers to buy and execute single, multi-market or global campaigns, pick from content categories and take advantage of identity, targeting and measurement tools combining first-party Paramount data with information from local third-party providers.

Advertisers can also take advantage of Paramount Brand Studio for creative executions.

Since its launch in 2020, EyeQ has grown into a multibillion-dollar digital advertising business with more than 100 million full-episode monthly unique viewers in the U.S.

“The international expansion of our industry-leading premium video platform underscores Paramount's continued commitment to our clients,” Lee Sears, executive VP, head of international advertising sales and integrated marketing for Paramount, said. “EyeQ leverages the growth of our global ecosystem of platforms and brands, simplifying the point of entry and providing a direct way for advertisers to buy across all of Paramount’s digital content. With unified scale, measurement and delivery, coupled with access to our global IP, we are now Paramount Global not just in name but also in advertising capabilities.”