Paramount Launches Conduit for Direct Programmatic Sales

Paramount Advertising said it launched Conduit, a programmatic product giving buyers direct access to inventory from its EyeQ digital-ad platform.

Paramount said Conduit is using FreeWheel’s platform for decisioning and connecting to Magnite, Google Ad Manager and Amazon Publisher Services as well as major supply-side platforms.

Conduit is designed to create a layer of standardization across connected TV, platforms don’t always connect, resulting in the same ads running in the same program, and sometimes in the same commercial pods.

“At Paramount, we take this problem seriously. We have dedicated enormous resources to find a way to solve this problem,” Paramount said. “With all systems connected, every deal type is eligible on every ad break and key data is known to eliminate repetition and coordinate a TV quality ad experience. Conduit allows Paramount to finally delivers the true promise of addressable advertising in CTV: the right ad, to the right person at the right time.”

Also Read: AMC Goes Programmatic With Linear Cable Networks

Paramount said Conduit allows it to standardize all ad decisions and operations. The system is already live, in-market and fulfilling more than 600 million bid requests per day, Paramount said.

“Our unified ad-decisioning platform was designed to allow clients, like Paramount, to build upon our capabilities to meet their specific programmatic needs,” FreeWheel general manager Mark McKee said. “In this case, Conduit utilizes the FreeWheel platform to make a unified decision on Paramount’s behalf, enabling advertisers to tap into the scale of Paramount’s global portfolio in a way that optimizes ad spend and maintains a premium advertising experience for consumers.”

Added Magnite senior VP, platform revenue Mike Laband: “We're excited to expand our partnership with Paramount to include integration with its Conduit solution. Magnite’s ad server, SpringServe, is integrated with Conduit to enable monetization across Paramount EyeQ and its other properties through Magnite Streaming.“