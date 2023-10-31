Paramount Plus Documentary Reunites Doctors Who Treated JFK
’JFK: What the Doctors Saw’ is a deep dive into medical observations made during president’s treatment at Dallas hospital
Paramount Plus is the latest distributor to announce a November special related to the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination with JFK: What The Doctors Saw.
The documentary special, debuting November 14, will look at the medical observations surrounding JFK’s wounds from the perspective of the doctors in the Parkland Hospital emergency room, Paramount Plus said. In never-before-seen footage from their reunion, the doctors share in vivid detail what they did and saw.
Paramount Plus’s description of the documentary says: “Several of those doctors there that day remain certain that what they saw looked like an entry wound — a bullet hole in JFK’s throat — an observation that contradicts what Americans have been told by numerous official investigations. This revelation would indicate that someone shot the president from the front, challenging the decades-old government narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.”
JFK: What The Doctors Saw is executive produced by Jacque Lueth, Bill Garnet, Barbara Shearer Guy Davies, Adam Somer, Cheryl Leib, Joseph Leib and Joseph Marvel.
The documentary joins National Geographic's JFK: One Day In America and History's Kennedy projects surrounding the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.