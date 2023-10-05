History Channel Sets ‘Kennedy’ Docuseries

The History Channel will mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination with an eight-part documentary series debuting in November.

The series, Kennedy, debuts November 18 and will chronicle the life, enduring legacy and ambitious leadership of the 35th President of the United States, said the network.

Kennedy, produced by Ashton Gleckman and narrated by Peter Coyote, offers a comprehensive and engaging portrait of a man who left an indelible mark on the nation as the youngest president elected to office, said History. From his early years to his tragic assassination in November 1963, the docuseries covers JFK’s personal life, political career and historic thousand-day presidency in meticulous detail, said network officials.

History will air the first three episodes of Kennedy November 18, followed by three episodes on November 19, and the final two on November 20.

Kennedy continues History's run of presidential miniseries following this year’s FDR, last year’s Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, and 2020's Grant, which remains the network’s most watched, non-fiction miniseries of all time.

