History Channel Sets ‘Kennedy’ Docuseries
Eight-part ‘Kennedy’ series debuts November 18
The History Channel will mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination with an eight-part documentary series debuting in November.
The series, Kennedy, debuts November 18 and will chronicle the life, enduring legacy and ambitious leadership of the 35th President of the United States, said the network.
Kennedy, produced by Ashton Gleckman and narrated by Peter Coyote, offers a comprehensive and engaging portrait of a man who left an indelible mark on the nation as the youngest president elected to office, said History. From his early years to his tragic assassination in November 1963, the docuseries covers JFK’s personal life, political career and historic thousand-day presidency in meticulous detail, said network officials.
History will air the first three episodes of Kennedy November 18, followed by three episodes on November 19, and the final two on November 20.
Kennedy continues History's run of presidential miniseries following this year’s FDR, last year’s Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, and 2020's Grant, which remains the network’s most watched, non-fiction miniseries of all time.
Also: National Geographic To Debut ‘JFK: One Day in America’ Docuseries in November
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.