National Geographic to Debut 'JFK: One Day In America' Docuseries in November

National Geographic has set a November 5 premiere date for its new documentary series commemorating the 60th anniversary of the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The three-part docuseries, JFK: One Day In America, features newly colorized footage of the events surrounding the infamous November 22, 1963 assassination and its aftermath, including that of accused shooter Lee Harvey Oswald when he is in police custody and when he is shot while being transferred to the county jail. The series also offers testimony from those on the ground in Dallas on that day, including police radio recordings as law enforcement searched for the shooter, according to the network.

“JFK: One Day in America offers audiences a unique chance to hear from some of the last surviving witnesses of the momentous events of November 22, 1963, National Geographic Executive VP of Global Factual and Unscripted Content Tom McDonald said in a statement. “Many of these witnesses are now in their 80s and 90s, so this may be the final chance to capture their accounts and hear their testimony. National Geographic aspires to be a brand of record for historic events – the interviews featured in the series are a unique body of work which shed fresh light on what it felt like to be caught up in the events of that day.”

JFK: One Day in America is produced by 72 Films, with David Glover, Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin serving as executive producers.

The series marks the second documentary in the One Day in America franchise -- the 2021 9/11: One Day In America series won an 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Historical Documentary.