National Geographic Sets '9/11: One Day in America' Documentary Series

National Geographic will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York City and Washington D.C. with a six-part documentary special debuting in August.

The series, 9/11: One Day In America, debuts Aug. 29 will chronicle the events of that day through first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there, said the network.

Nat Geo will air 9/11: One Day In America over four consecutive nights with limited commercial interruption, said the network. Episodes will be made available the next day on Hulu.

The series is produced by 72 Films and executive produced by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin (LA 92, Undefeated).

“We all remember exactly where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. Amidst the tragedy, chaos and sadness, what we also remember are the incredible feats of heroism, selflessness and humanity on display that day,” said Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content in a statement.. “With this series, we aim to immortalize these stories and continue National Geographic’s legacy of authentic, powerful storytelling that provides deeper meaning around important historical events.”

The six-part series spans seven hours, with the first episode of the series -- which premiered June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival -- running approximately two hours.

