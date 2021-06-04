‘Sharkfest’ Starts on National Geographic July 5

National Geographic airs the ninth annual Sharkfest starting July 5. The event starts with When Sharks Attack and then Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth, as the movie star investigates how people can live more harmoniously alongside sharks.

National Geographic promises 21 hours of new premieres and 60 hours of “enhanced content” over six weeks.

Corporate sibling Disney Plus runs Sharkfest programming starting July 9, and features highlights from previous seasons beginning June 25. Disney Plus premieres Playing With Sharks, which sees conservationist Valerie Taylor offer a close examination and explanation of shark life, July 23.

Hulu will stream the six previous seasons of When Sharks Attack. Nat Geo Wild airs Sharkfest content too.

“The mysteries of the ocean’s most iconic predators are so vast, even with eight years of shark-focused content under our belt, there still remains more to be discovered,” says Janet Vissering, senior vice president of development and production, National Geographic Partners. “Like every year, shark scientists and oceanic experts have pulled out all the stops for this year’s Sharkfest, revealing new discoveries, shocking revelations and bizarre shark behavior never seen before. It’s going to be jaw-some!”

Other Sharkfest specials include Rogue Shark?, Orca Vs. Great White, Croc That Ate Jaws, World’s Most Dangerous Shark? and Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale.

Discovery hosts Shark Week, and has not yet shared the date for the summer stunt.