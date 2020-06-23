Sharkfest Starts on Nat Geo July 19

National Geographic will start its Sharkfest campaign Sunday July 19, and Nat Geo Wild picks up the shark stunt Aug. 9. Across the five weeks and two networks, there will be 17 original premieres related to sharks.

“For the past eight years, Nat Geo and Nat Geo Wild have been THE destination for viewers to get up close and personal with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring creatures, and this summer we’re eating up the competition again with an unprecedented lineup of action-packed shark shows,” said Geoff Daniels, executive VP of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic. “Over five full weeks, our viewers will get the ultimate home field advantage to witness the ocean’s super stars in their prime, so pull up your beach chairs and get ready for some Sharkfest!”

It is the eighth annual Sharkfest.

Discovery holds Shark Week in August. Shark Week began in 1988.

Sharkfest programs include World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?, with a pair of divers in the water in French Polynesia, in search of the world’s largest living tiger shark; Most Wanted Sharks, with the hosts looking at “the most sensational sharks of all time,” according to Nat Geo; and Sharkcano, which looks at why sharks and volcanoes seem to inhabit the same spots.

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark kicks things off July 19, with When Sharks Attack and Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle on July 20.