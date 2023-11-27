Paramount Joins Go Addressable, Which Becomes a Trade Organization

Paramount Global has become the first programmer to join Go Addressable, a group formed by distributors to push addressable advertising that has now been incorporated as a nonprofit trade organization.

The other members of Go Addressable, which launched as an industry initiative, are Altice USA’s a4 Advertising, Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising, DirecTV Advertising and Dish Media.

“As we reach a pivotal point in the future of addressable TV, Go Addressable continues to find new ways to enhance, innovate and drive momentum behind this medium across the TV ad ecosystem,“ Paramount VP, addressable advertising partnerships Maribel Becker said. “We’re very excited to lead programmer participation in this industry group.”

As a growing trade group, Go Addressable said it will have additional funding to drive awareness and adoption of data-driven addressable advertising.

According to surveys by Advertiser Perceptions cited by Go Addressable, 73% of advertisers and agencies are currently using addressable advertising and 81% said addressable advertising was part of their upfront negotiations.

“Since its inception in 2021, Go Addressable has been instrumental in tracking and shaping the medium’s trajectory, including through launching industry guidelines and keeping a real-time pulse on the industry’s latest adoption, usage of this medium, trends and more,” said Comcast VP and general manager for data and addressable enablement Larry Allen, who serves as Go Addressable’s board chairman. “Today’s incorporation as an official trade organization will further enable us to amplify our thought leadership and education-rooted approach to raising awareness and adoption of this medium, as well as drive future innovation in this space.”

Go Addressable will hold its third annual industry summit in New York on Wednesday.