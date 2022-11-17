Distributors Vow To Make Viewing Data Available for Addressable-Ad Planning

Looking to boost adoption of addressable advertising, traditional TV distributors are planning to make their viewing data more available to measurement companies and other systems developers, a distributor executive who's in a coalition with others said.

“We have to take bold steps to make progress on video planning and measurement.” said Kevin Arrix, senior VP of Dish Media, speaking at the second annual Go Addressable conference in New York Wednesday.

“We will look to move beyond just access to data,” Arrix said. “Go Addressable will take specific and coordinated actions to work with measurement and other systems providers to specifically solve the lack of holistic, video, planning and measurement, tools for the buy and sell side.”

Distributors make money from licensing their viewing data, but they could make more using it to verify the effectiveness of the addressable advertising inventory, one industry executive noted.

Arrix said opening up the data pipe was part of what he called a more ambitious 2023 agenda for the group, comprised of Altice USA, Charter’s Spectrum Reach, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV Advertising and Vizio as well as Dish Media.

Also on the group's agenda is accelerating and simplifying convergence for CTV and linear addressable campaigns.

“Both are powerful tools and essential to any campaign strategy, but they need to be made more cohesive across planning activation and measurement,” Arrix said.

On Addressable will also step up its efforts to work with other industry groups and evangelize about the benefits of addressable TV.

“We will deepen our engagement with these groups, meeting more frequently to ensure that the work we do is rooted in their specific needs and delivering real progress on addressable adoption,” he said.

“There’s a knowledge gap in the industry,” he said. “On Addressable will change that. We will roll out a road show to educate digital agencies on the benefits of household addressable.”

Arrix added that the group plans another even bigger On Addressable gathering next year. ■