Go Addressable Survey Finds 81% of Advertisers Satisfied

Advertisers say addressable advertising hits the target for them, according to a new survey from Go Addressable, an initiative comprising the TV industry’s biggest distributors.

In the survey, conducted by Advertiser Perceptions, 81% of advertisers said the were satisfied with the addressable TV options available, up from 72% last year.

Among advertisers currently using addressable advertising, 37% said they plan to increase their spending on the marketing tactic in 2023.

(Image credit: Go Addressable)

Looking at the advertisers not using addressable advertising, 41% said they plan to next year. Just 25% said that in last year’s survey.

“This is a big moment in the history and future of addressable advertising,” said Samantha Rose, executive VP, strategic investment lead, Horizon Media. “The medium is one of the most promising and topical ones in today’s TV ad ecosystem. From ease of use to technical enablement to the number of options available, we’ve come a long way in unlocking the scale and potential behind addressable advertising, while doing so in a privacy focused way, and I look forward to what we, as an industry, can do to further its growth and evolution in 2023.”

Nearly all of the advertisers that have gone addressable say they are buying from either ad-supported video on demand programmers, traditional pay-TV programmers, device makers or multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). They said that addressable advertising is now similar to buys and costs to mount campaigns have improved.

Measurement has been an issue for addressable advertising, but 77% of marketers who have had addressable campaigns said they are satisfied with the metrics they can get.

“We’re thrilled to see that momentum is continuing to build behind addressable advertising headed into 2023,” said Kevin Arrix, senior VP Dish Media. “These latest findings capture the industry’s enthusiasm and adoption of addressable, which has become an increasingly important tool for advertisers to reach their audiences effectively and with tangible ROI.”

These latest research findings come as Go Addressable hosts its second annual industry addressable advertising conference Wednesday in New York.

Members of Go Addressable include Altice USA, Charter Communications' Spectrum Reach, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV Advertising, Dish Media and Vizio. ■