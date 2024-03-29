Pam Grier in Prime Video Horror Series ‘Them: The Scare’

Horror anthology series Them: The Scare debuts season two on Prime Video April 25. Little Marvin created the show and Pam Grier is in the cast. There are eight episodes in season two.

As with season one, the new season is set in Los Angeles, and jumps ahead to 1991 (season one happened in 1952). Prime Video has shared a trailer.

The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (played by Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned to a new case: the murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something creepy grips her and her family.

Ayorinde was also in season one.

Pam Grier portrays Athena. Luke James, Joshua J. Williams and Jeremy Bobb are also in the cast.

Grier’s film credits include Foxy Brown, Mars Attacks! and Jackie Brown.

Them: The Scare is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Little Marvin is showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and Steve Prinz.

NextTV reviewed season one, which had Lena Waithe as an executive producer. “Them will undoubtedly be compared to Jordan Peele’s Us and the Golden Globe-nominated HBO series Lovecraft Country series in its feel,” it reads, “as well as its mix of supernatural elements and overt racism that at times is more terrifying to the protagonists.”